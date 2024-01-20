The WNBA Free Agency negotiating period is set to begin this weekend with teams and players allowed to speak starting Jan. 21. In the meantime, teams are allowed to extend qualifying offers to restricted free agents as well as core key players. The Indiana Fever, a team that is looking to continue their development as a team, had extended a qualifying offer to free agent Temi Fagbenle. Fagbenle ultimately accepted the offer and is going to join the Fever on a training camp contract.

While the WNBA Free Agency period does not begin until Sunday, players are allowed to accept their qualifying offers. Temi Fagbenle was a reserved free agent meaning that she was only able to negotiate a new contract with the Fever. In the WNBA, a reserved free agent is designated as a player whose contract has expired and has three or fewer years of experience.

Fagbenle last played in the WNBA during the 2019 season for the Minnesota Lynx. Her rights were traded to the Fever in 2021 along with Odyssey Sims and several draft picks. She was the No. 35 overall pick by the Lynx in the 2016 WNBA Draft.

During her last season in the WNBA, Fagbenle appeared in 18 games for the Lynx at a little over 15 minutes per game. She averaged 5.4 points per game and 2.9 rebounds with splits of 51.9 percent shooting from the field, 16.7 percent shooting from the three point line and 72.2 percent shooting from the free throw line. Overall, she's played in 69 WNBA games all with the Lynx.