Washington Mystics play hardball in Elena Delle Donne free agency saga.

The Washington Mystics have made a significant move with star player Elena Delle Donne by extending a core qualifying offer ahead of the free agency period, set to begin Jan. 21. The strategic decision grants the Mystics exclusive negotiating rights with the two-time WNBA MVP as she approaches the next stage in her career.

Now “cored,” Delle Donne has three options: accepting the offer at one year supermax, negotiating a different deal with the Mystics or requesting a trade/work out a sign and trade, Alford Corriette of Her Hoops Next said on X, formerly Twitter. Delle Donne was cored by Washington on Saturday.

Elena Delle Donne's tenure with the Mystics has been both prolific and challenging. After coming to Washington in 2017 after a playing for the Chicago Sky, she led the team to a WNBA championship and earned four All-Star selections. However, her time on the court has been marred by a persistent back injury, limiting her to 53 games from 2020 to 2022. Despite these setbacks, Delle Donne's performance remained impactful last season, with an average of 16.7 points and 5.4 rebounds on a 48.5% shooting (per Emma Hruby of Just Women's Sports).

Delle Donne's future with the Mystics has been a topic of speculation. Her commitment to winning remains undiminished, as she expressed a desire to capitalize on her current strength and fitness levels to add to her basketball career. The Mystics, under General Manager Mike Thibault and his son Eric Thibault – the head coach – are balancing the need to honor Delle Donne's legacy while ensuring the team remains competitive and adaptable in a changing league landscape.

“[Transition] is a word that can be used a little bit,” Eric Thibault said last September, via Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post. “I think we have to make a decision about what this is going to look like going forward. And it’s not an easy one.”