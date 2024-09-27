The Indiana Fever had a fantastic 2024 season. Indiana won 20 games and made the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Fever rookie Caitlin Clark took the WNBA by storm and set a multitude of records during her first season in the W.

WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes recently addressed the widespread narrative that she hates Caitlin Clark on Unapologetically Angel. Swoopes is tired of the drama and she thinks Caitlin is as well, and that there is not issue between them at all.

“I think I know why they do it,” Swoopes said. “Because it's like anytime you say Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark people are like oh my goodness they don't like each other so let's see what this is about. So when you say Sheryl Swoops, Caitlin Clark it's like oh my goodness Sheryl doesn't like her, so let's see what this is about. And like all of that's stupid to me. It's not true, it's all stupid.”

Swoopes also mentioned that the #22 jerseys in the WNBA is a special group with her, A’Ja Wilson, and Caitlin Clark, who are all apart of the Nike family.

“It's funny to me like when I look at the number 22’s in the league,” Swoopes continued. “Like I was a #22, A’ja is 22, Caitlin's 22, like those are some hell of a good number 22’s and we're all a part of the Nike family. It’s just like a lot of the stuff that people are trying to say just does not exist. Also just like I'm old enough to be your auntie I'm old enough to be her auntie. I'm tired of it, I really am, and I can only imagine that she has to be tired of it as well. But yeah there was nothing there.”

Sheryl Swoopes does admit to one mistake when talking about Fever guard Caitlin Clark

Sheryl Swoopes did admit to one instance where she made a mistake when talking about Caitlin Clark.

“I will say the only time, and I already mentioned this,” Swoopes said, “the only time where I made a mistake talking about Caitlin and what she's done was on the podcast back in February that I apologized for, but it’s like nope you hate her.”

Swoopes is referring to an incident from February shortly after Clark broke the NCAA all-time scoring record. Swoopes said during an appearance on Gil's Arena Podcast that Clark only broke that record because she had an extra year. That is not true.

To her credit, Swoopes did apologize for that mistake and made sure to bring it back up during her most recent Clark conversation.

It will be interesting to see if these statements from Swoopes move the needle at all in terms of the perceived controversy.