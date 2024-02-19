Sheryl Swoopes has apologized.

Recently, Iowa basketball superstar Caitlin Clark became the all-time leader for points scored in women's college basketball with a 49-point outburst against the Michigan Wolverines. Clark went on to lead her Hawkeyes to a comfortable victory over Michigan, but that didn't stop former women's basketball players, including former WNBA player Sheryl Swoopes, from trying to downplay Clark's greatness and exposing their own saltiness in the process.

Swoopes resorted to the use of misinformation to take a jab at Clark, stating that “If you’re going to break a record, to me, if it’s legitimate, you have to break that record in the same amount of time that that player set it. Right. So, if Kelsey Plum set that record in four years, well, Caitlin should have broken that record in four years,” per Yahoo’s Jacob Keppen.

Of course, that is factually incorrect, and now it has been unearthed that Swoopes has since apologized to Clark for the outburst.

“I will say what I said to her was I made a mistake in saying it was your fifth year when it is your fourth,” Swoopes said on a broadcast of a Baylor vs Texas Tech game, per Thomas Goldkamp of On 3 Sports. “Have nothing but respect for what she has done for the game. And, you know, if she wants to share what her response was and how that conversation went I’ll leave that to her. But it was a really good conversation.”

Clark is widely expected to take her talents to the WNBA after this season.