The WNBA Playoffs are winding towards a conclusion but there is one fact that cannot be denied. Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark delivered on big promises and in big moments. Clark, 2023 Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston, and WNBA All-Star guard Kesley Mitchell overcame a grueling seven games in 12 days start to the season to make the WNBA Playoffs. Clark got real when asked about all of the history made since leaving the Iowa University campus.

Clark's only disappointing revelation to the fans was that they will never see what makes her smile most. Only the other players, coaches, trainers, and support staff will get those backroom looks at a star just looking to let her hair, and guard, down sometimes.

“I feel like there's been so many amazing moments, but it's the moments that none of you see that I enjoy the most,” shared Clark. “It's not the basketball, it's the people I get to spend (time) with. Whether it is my family, whether it's my teammates, that is what has been most special for myself. I feel like those people are the people that know me best. Those are the people I really care about.”

“Basketball is basketball. It is what it is,” Clark continued. “The people around me are what allows me to be really good at it. Allow me to have a lot of fun. Allow me to be myself. I don't think it's like anything on the court that I would pick (as the most special rookie year moment). Yes, there have been a lot of great moments like making the playoffs, getting drafted, and making the (NCAA) National Championship game. That's all really cool but it's about the people and the relationships and the memories outside of that.”

Clark ended with a bit of offseason advice for the faint of heart or fairweather fan.

“If it's not for you as a professional athlete, like, I feel like you are doing it wrong,” explained Clark. “Championships are great but you want to have really good relationships with people. I feel like it's all of that and you can't just put your finger on just one thing.”

Caitlin Clark grades her Fever season

Almost everyone on the planet besides Nick Wright would give Caitlin Clark's WNBA Rookie of the Year campaign an A-Class grade. Clark of course has to be a bit tougher on the individual analysis. It's how the WNBA star got this far.

“I'm a tough grader,” Clark admitted. “I feel like I had a solid year but for me, the fun part is I feel like I'm just scratching the surface. I'm someone that is nitpicking every single thing I do. I know I want to help this franchise…and my teammates get even better. (I want) to be better for my teammates and I know there is room for me to continue to improve. That is what excites me the most. I feel like I can continue to get a lot better.”

Clark spent a lot of time talking about the best moments but also explained one of the worst as well. The first fairytale run at the WNBA title had to end eventually.

“It’s a good little taste of what’s possible for this organization and for this franchise,” Clark said. “There’s a lot for us to hold our heads high about, you know. This team won five games two years ago. We’re a young group, a pretty inexperienced group, but we came together and had a lot of fun playing with one another. That’s sometimes the worst part of it is like you feel like you’re really playing your best basketball, and then it has to end. But like I said, proud of this group. Stayed resilient all year and had a lot of fun together.”