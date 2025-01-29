Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has declined an invitation to participate in the NBA’s 3-point contest during All-Star Weekend in San Francisco, opting instead to focus on her upcoming WNBA season and make her three-point contest debut at the WNBA All-Star Game. Her decision was confirmed by her representatives at Excel Sports Management, who issued a statement addressing the matter.

“Caitlin will not be at NBA All-Star,” her representatives said in a statement Wednesday. “She wants her first three-point contest to be at WNBA All-Star in Indianapolis this summer.”

The NBA had invited Clark to take part in a special edition of the 3-point contest at Chase Center, which was reportedly set to feature a battle-of-the-sexes format. The event is expected to include New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, bringing together two of the game’s most elite shooters from the WNBA and NBA.

The proposed contest followed the widely publicized matchup between Ionescu and Curry at last year’s NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, where the two engaged in a head-to-head shooting competition that drew significant media attention and fan interest.

Caitlin Clark's standout rookie season and WNBA All-Star aspirations

Clark, who recently completed a historic rookie season with the Fever, quickly established herself as one of the WNBA’s brightest young stars. She averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 41.7% from the field and 34.4% from three-point range over 40 games.

Her impact was instrumental in leading Indiana to a 20-20 record, marking the franchise’s first playoff appearance since 2016. The Fever ultimately fell to the Connecticut Sun in the first round, but Clark’s performance earned her multiple accolades, including a WNBA All-Star selection, an All-WNBA First Team honor, WNBA Rookie of the Year recognition, and the league’s assists leader title.

Clark’s decision to forgo the NBA’s invitation further underscores her commitment to the WNBA and her focus on competing at the league’s All-Star Weekend, which will be held in Indianapolis in July. The event is expected to serve as a showcase for the WNBA’s top talent, and Clark’s potential presence in the 3-point contest will likely be a major draw for fans.

NBA All-Star Weekend will take place from February 14-16 in San Francisco, with the 3-point contest scheduled for Saturday night. The annual All-Star Game will cap off the weekend’s events on Sunday.