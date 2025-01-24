LeBron James and Stephen Curry are always involved with the NBA All-Star Game, and this year is no different. Both superstars have once again been named starters for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, extending their streak of at least one of them being a starter to 21 years.

The 2004 NBA All-Star Game was the last time neither LeBron nor Steph was starting or even a part of All-Star Weekend.

While the full All-Star rosters with reserves won't be announced until Jan. 30, the NBA on TNT crew disclosed the 10 players chosen as starters for this year's festivities on Thursday night. This list is headlined not only Steph and LeBron, by superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic.

Antetokounmpo and Jokic will once again be starters in the All-Star Game, and they finished first in the fan vote for the Eastern and Western Conferences, respectively. These two stars will be joined by several other notable stars in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.

NBA reveals 2025 All-Star starters

The Milwaukee Bucks two-time MVP, making his ninth overall All-Star appearance, is joined by Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), and Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks) as the other four starters from the Eastern Conference.

Jokic is joined by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns), and LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) as the Western Conference starters.

Brunson will be making his second straight All-Star appearance, as will Towns, who will be making his fifth All-Star appearance overall in his first season with the Knicks. Mitchell is back in the All-Star Game for the sixth straight time due to the Cavs owning the best record in the NBA, and Tatum is also making his sixth straight appearance.

As far as stats go, Antetokounmpo, Brunson, and Tatum all rank inside the top 10 in scoring this year. Towns currently ranks 13th in scoring and second in rebounding. The Knicks' big man leads all players with 436 defensive rebounds to this point in the season. While Mitchell has taken a step back to ensure Cleveland's overall success, he is still averaging a career-high 39.6 percent from three-point range.

In the Western Conference, it was a given that Jokic would be a starter for the fifth consecutive season. This is the Denver Nuggets star's seventh overall All-Star selection. Gilgeous-Alexander will be making their third straight appearances in the NBA All-Star Game, and this will be Durant's 15th All-Star selection.

Curry and James continue to make history, as they will be headlining the NBA All-Star Game for the 11th and 21st time, respectively. The story of both legends continues to grow.

For Curry, this will be a special All-Star appearance, as the Warriors will be the host team for All-Star Weekend in San Francisco. The Chase Center crowd will surely be a little more lively than usual for their hometown hero.

Unlike the traditional East versus West All-Star format, this year's event will see an entirely different layout in contrast to what we've ever seen. The 24-player pool will be split into three teams of eight players for a mini-tournament style format. The fourth team will consist of the players on the winning team from the Castrol Rising Stars.

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Feb. 16 in San Francisco, California.