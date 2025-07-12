Alijah Martin created an incredible highlight during his NBA Summer League debut in Friday's matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls.

Martin made his debut after the Raptors selected him 39th overall in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft. He ended an marvelous collegiate career where he made two Final Four appearances with the Florida Atlantic Owls and Florida Gators. His second attempts saw him win the national championship, playing a key role as a full-time starter.

During the second quarter of the game, Martin's first made shot was a fierce poster dunk. He was on the perimeter as he drove into the paint and jumped in the air to throw down the one-hander.

ALIJAH MARTIN SLAMS IT DOWN 😤pic.twitter.com/3eh5z0DDWX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Alijah Martin, Raptors played against Bulls

Article Continues Below

Alijah Martin had his moments as he helped the Raptors dominate the Bulls 116-72 on Friday night.

The game started out as initially close with the Bulls up 24-21 after the first quarter. Toronto responded in strong fashion, outscoring their opponents for the remainder of the game. This was especially the case in the second quarter, where the Raptors limited the opposing squad to nine points.

The Raptors were red-hot with their shot selection for the entire contest. They shot 51.8% overall, including 40.6% from downtown. This was in stark contrast to Chicago's woeful shooting splits of 30.9% and 26.9%.

Five players scored in double-digits on Toronto's behalf, including Martin. He finished with 16 points, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals. He shot 6-of-12 from the field, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc. AJ Lawson led the team in scoring with 22 points and six rebounds. Meanwhile, Jonathan Mogbo had 15 points, Jamison Battle put up 13 points, while Ja'Kobe Walter provided 12 points.

The Raptors will prepare for their next matchup in Las Vegas. They face the Orlando Magic on July 13 at 6 p.m. ET.