Jakob Poeltl will remain with the Toronto Raptors for the foreseeable future. After making it clear that they were committed to their longtime center, the Raptors inked Poeltl to a massive four-year extension that keeps him on the team through the 2029-2030 season.

Poeltl's new four-year deal is worth $104 million, ESPN's Shams Charania reported. The deal includes his $19.45 million player option for the 2026-2027 season, with three years tacked on.

The deal comes after reports suggested the Raptors were unwilling to deal Poeltl, despite receiving interest from the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers. Toronto was not even willing to give him up for a potential Kevin Durant deal, which ultimately ruled them out of consideration.

The Raptors now have four players signed to long-term deals. Poeltl joins Scottie Barnes as the two players signed through the 2029-2030 season. Toronto has Immanuel Quickley inked through 2028-2029, with Brandon Ingram on the books through the 2027-2028 season. Barnes, Ingram and Quickley will all make over $30 million in 2025-2026.

While the Raptors' salary situation is extremely top-heavy, they will have 13 total players returning in 2025-2026. Backup center Chris Boucher is the only key rotational player who is currently a free agent.

Raptors' Jakob Poeltl extension sets up future complications

Despite missing the playoffs in three consecutive seasons, the Raptors continue to have one of the most expensive teams in the league. While their core remains locked in for the next three years, Poeltl's extension limits Toronto in the 2026 and 2027 offseasons.

The Raptors have a handful of young players who will hit free agency in 2026, including Ochai Agbaji, A.J. Lawson and Colin Castleton. They would want to keep all three around, particularly Agbaji, but neither would be a significant loss.

However, Toronto figures to face its biggest challenge in the 2027 offseason, when R.J. Barrett and Gradey Dick's contracts expire. The Raptors picked up Dick's team option ahead of the 2024-2025 season, but he is in line for a much larger deal due to his steady progression. They would likely only be able to retain one of Barrett or Dick and might eventually be forced to trade one of their big contracts to make more room.