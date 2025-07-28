The 2025 NBA Draft saw the Toronto Raptors select South Carolina’s Collin Murray-Boyles with the No. 9 overall pick, a selection that was immediately met with mixed reactions across the league. While some scouts lauded his motor and defensive versatility, others questioned his lack of a refined offensive arsenal. After playing in four Summer League games, that divide hasn’t disappeared.

If anything, it's grown clearer. CMB’s defensive impact was obvious. His activity, anticipation, and switchability flashed all over the court. But so did his limitations as a scorer, particularly in the halfcourt, where the Raptors have already struggled mightily the last two seasons. Now the Raptors are left with a legitimate conundrum: How do you handle a defense-first prospect whose offense may not be NBA-ready?

Offense remains a major concern for the Raptors'

As elite as Murray-Boyles looks on one end, his offensive game remains undercooked.

He averaged just 10.5 points on 6.3 field goal attempts per game. He rarely created his shot and mostly scored on transition, putbacks, and hustle plays. In the halfcourt, his touch was inconsistent, his jumper looked hesitant, and he didn’t get to the line frequently.

His 22% mark from three (on limited volume) reflects what scouts feared: he isn’t a floor-spacer yet. With the Raptors already struggling with spacing and flow offensively, that’s a red flag.

Defenders like Stanley Johnson, Matisse Thybulle, and Jarred Vanderbilt come to mind. Each made their NBA mark early on defense, but their lack of offensive growth limited their roles and earning power.

Unless Murray-Boyles can develop at least a respectable shot or become a short-roll playmaker, his offensive liabilities could see him benched in favor of more versatile players.

Collin Murray-Boyles impressed with defensive maturity

Across four games in Las Vegas, CMB averaged 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.0 block in just 23.6 minutes per game. He shot 57% from the field, though just 22% from three. In a standout performance against the Warriors, he posted 20 points, nine rebounds, and four steals, a true two-way masterclass.

His overall Summer League impact was enough to earn high praise in Jeremy Woo’s anonymous executive poll, where insiders highlighted him as both a potential steal and a polarizing pick.

There’s no denying it: CMB is a defensive weapon.

He guarded multiple positions, rotated quickly, jumped passing lanes, and even anchored smaller lineups as a small-ball five. His awareness, lateral movement, and physicality were ahead of the curve. It’s easy to see why the Raptors, long known for valuing switch-heavy defense, were enamored.

In fact, few rookies looked as comfortable on defense during the Summer League. He’s Matisse Thybulle-esque in disruption, but built thicker and more capable of guarding up positions.

Raptors’ identity aligns – But timeline might not

Toronto’s identity under Masai Ujiri was long centered on length, versatility, and defense. In that sense, CMB is a perfect fit. He's everything they typically look for: multi-positional defender, hard-nosed rebounder, and high-IQ player.

They’ve developed similar players in the past, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Scottie Barnes all started with defense before unlocking more offense.

But all three had flashes of offensive upside early. With CMB, those flashes have been few and far between.

The Raptors now face a familiar question: Do they play the long game or prioritize winning now?

CMB could become a situational player, valuable against high-powered wings or in late-game defensive possessions, but inconsistent playing time could also stunt his development.

Where does CMB go from here?

CMB has a couple of clear developmental checkpoints between now and the season:

Corner three consistency: Just one or two reliable catch-and-shoot zones can force defenders to stay honest.

Improved handle and short-roll decision-making: If he can become a DHO hub or short-roll passer, that offsets his lack of shooting.

Free throw rate: Drawing contact is a path to easy offense and forces defenses to respect him as more than a cutter.

He doesn’t need to be a 20-point scorer. But he does need to become a net-neutral offensively.

If the Raptors are serious about player development and willing to endure some offensive awkwardness, CMB could blossom into a key piece long-term.

If not, and if the team leans into win-now decisions or grows impatient, he risks becoming a situational defender who never fully breaks through.

Given their recent track record with defensive-first wings, the odds seem to be in CMB’s favor. But it’s not a guarantee.

Collin Murray-Boyles has the tools, but needs the time

There’s no question Collin Murray-Boyles belongs in the NBA. His instincts, activity, and physical tools make him a game-changing defender, even as a rookie.

But the league is ruthless about one-way players. If the Raptors can’t trust him with the ball, or even as a floor spacer, his minutes could disappear quickly.

Toronto must now decide how much leeway they’re willing to give. The Raptors’ biggest concern after Summer League isn’t if CMB can defend. It’s whether he can develop just enough offensively to justify keeping him on the court.