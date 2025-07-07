The Toronto Raptors surprisingly went in a different direction in their front office just after the NBA Draft. Longtime president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri was fired after spending 13 years with the franchise, leaving Toronto searching for a new face to lead its franchise into the future.

While the end of the partnership came as a bit of a surprise and was abrupt given the timing, with the Raptors having just gotten through the NBA Draft, there is still a lot of love between the two sides.

More than a week after the move was announced, Ujiri sent a heartfelt goodbye to the Raptors and the city of Toronto on YouTube.

“Toronto, Canada, I love you,” Ujiri said. “A country that welcomed me. A city that became home. This bond we shared will last forever as I look back at more than a decade of heartfelt moments. I'm overwhelmed with gratitude. My family, the incredible players, the dedicated staff, the Raptors fans. Now, a new chapter begins, but your love will always be with me.”

Article Continues Below

Ujiri and the Raptors had plenty of success during their time together, becoming one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference on a consistent basis during the late 2010s. Of course, Ujiri was the mastermind behind the blockbuster trade with the San Antonio Spurs that sent Kawhi Leonard to Toronto, resulting in an NBA Championship for the Raptors in 2019.

Ujiri also led the Raptors to multiple appearances in the Eastern Conference Finals. However, after Leonard's departure, the Raptors lost some of their juice and slowly slid into obscurity in the East.

Ujiri set the Raptors up for future success, drafting Scottie Barnes in the top five and acquiring many other talented young pieces. However, now it will be up to a new president to oversee the rest of the rebuild after Ujiri drafted South Carolina's Collin Murray-Boyles at No. 9 overall this year.

In an Eastern Conference that feels like it could very well be watered down this season thanks to the injuries to Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton, the Raptors could make a push toward the playoffs. How they proceed from there with a new president running the show will be a fascinating storyline to watch.