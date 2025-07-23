The Toronto Raptors entered the 2025 NBA offseason with a sense of calm purpose. No grand rebuild. No win-now desperation. Just steady, measured decision-making aimed at internal growth and stability. With a young core in place and cap flexibility still years away, Toronto’s free agency approach was pragmatic.

But was it productive? From the eyebrow-raising veteran extension for Jakob Poeltl to the quiet acquisition of Sandro Mamukelashvili in the 2025 NBA free agency, and the continued investment in young pieces like Collin Murray-Boyles, the Raptors have stayed the course. Whether this is a prelude to something bigger or a sign of strategic patience remains to be seen. Let’s dive deep into every signing and extension from the Raptors’ 2025 free agency and hand out grades for each move.

Sandro Mamukelashvili – 2-Year Deal (team option in year 2)

The Raptors snagged Sandro Mamukelashvili on a quiet two-year deal, adding a high-IQ depth big who fits their preferred style of play. Mamukelashvili isn’t a headline-maker, but his skillset- floor spacing, passing, and rebounding- makes him an ideal third big in a modern system.

With a team option on the second year, this is a low-risk, potentially high-reward signing. He won’t take minutes from Poeltl or Barnes but could offer spot contributions in small-ball lineups or cases of injury. His ability to shoot and handle the ball adds value as a connector in the half-court.

This move signals that Toronto’s front office under Bobby Webster values developmental depth as much as upside talent. Mamukelashvili is a smart bet.

Grade: B

Garrett Temple – Veteran minimum signing

The Raptors brought in Garrett Temple on a vet-minimum deal, a clear move to stabilize the locker room. Temple, 39 by the start of the season, won’t be expected to log many minutes. Instead, he’s here for mentorship, culture building, and providing a veteran voice alongside a relatively young core.

Temple has long been respected as a leader, and his impact will likely be felt more in practice and film sessions than on the court. For a franchise transitioning leadership from Masai Ujiri to Bobby Webster and empowering Scottie Barnes as a franchise cornerstone, Temple provides an important intangible layer.

On a minimum deal, this is a no-brainer, even if his box score contributions are negligible.

Grade: B-

Jakob Poeltl: 4-Year, $104 Million veteran extension

There’s no question that Jakob Poeltl has been a central figure in the Raptors’ post-Kyle Lowry era. He’s a dependable rim protector, high-IQ screener, and interior presence on both ends. He has signed a new extension with the Raptors that's set to pay him $104 million from the 2026-27 campaign until 2029-30 with Toronto tacking on three additional years' worth around $84 million to keep Poeltl for the long haul. But the decision to hand him a four-year $104 million veteran extension, when he’s already under contract through 2026-27, raised more than a few eyebrows.

By committing an average of over $28 million per year, including north of $30 million in the final season, Toronto is essentially betting on Poeltl aging gracefully while continuing to play at a level that justifies top-15 center money. That’s a risky proposition, considering his offense remains limited, and his defensive impact, while solid, doesn’t quite reach elite levels. Make no mistake about it, Poeltl was quite impressive when he was active for the Raptors this past season. He put up career-best stats of 14.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, and he may have averaged a double-double if he was allowed by the Raptors to play his usual number of minutes instead of being held out of games to fight for better lottery odds.

This move seems less about market value and more about organizational loyalty. While that’s admirable, it’s not always shrewd roster construction. This extension might limit Toronto’s future flexibility, especially if Poeltl declines or the team shifts into a full rebuild.

Collin Murray-Boyles: Rookie scale contract (4 Years)

Drafted 9th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, Collin Murray-Boyles is the upside swing Toronto needed. A fluid, athletic forward with defensive versatility and burgeoning offensive skills, Murray-Boyles fits the Raptors’ archetype of switchable, multi-positional talent.

Locking him into a standard rookie-scale deal is a formality, but it still deserves mention. His Summer League performance showed flashes: aggressive rebounding, quick second jumps, and defensive instincts that should translate early. Offensively, he’s raw, but there’s promise in his face-up game and passing reads.

Toronto did well not to overthink the pick. In a draft loaded with uncertainty after the top 5, Murray-Boyles offers long-term potential, especially alongside Scottie Barnes.

The bigger picture: Are the Raptors waiting or stuck?

Toronto’s 2025 offseason isn’t flashy, but it is intentional. The Poeltl extension, while arguably an overpay, provides continuity. The additions of Mamukelashvili and Temple build internal infrastructure. And the development of Collin Murray-Boyles joins Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Brandon Ingram as part of a core with long-term upside.

But questions remain: Is this team content with making the play-in, or are they hoarding assets for a superstar trade? Or are they quietly preparing for another pivot if this group stalls out?

Bobby Webster now holds the reins after Masai Ujiri’s departure, and so far, his style seems more measured and deliberate. The Raptors have maintained cap flexibility for future years while giving their youth a chance to shine in 2025-26.

That said, Toronto fans may grow restless if this year ends in mediocrity. The East remains top-heavy, and while this roster is deep and versatile, it lacks a true offensive engine unless Barnes takes a massive leap.