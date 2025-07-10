For what it's worth, the Toronto Raptors have assembled a talented team that could reasonably challenge for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference next season. Their core five of Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Jakob Poeltl is solid, although one would think that the on-court fit wouldn't be the best considering that Barnes, Ingram, and Barrett command a ton of touches and are better off making plays with the ball in their hands.

Head coach Darko Rajakovic will have to make sense of a roster with pieces that don't necessarily fit together like hand and glove. And there is a bit of urgency for the Raptors to coalesce into one coherent group, as they are paying top dollar for a roster that isn't a surefire contender despite residing in the weaker conference.

At the very least, the Raptors were very competitive last season in what many would call an “ethical” tanking year. They were in many close games last season, even against contending teams, only to falter late in games. But with Masai Ujiri out, one would think that there is pressure for this Raptors squad to be better than the 30-52 record they had last year.

With that, the Raptors may want to consolidate the talent on their roster to acquire a bigger star to usher in a new era of contention in the North.

Raptors must go on a full pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo

There are plenty of question marks surrounding the Raptors' best players regarding their ability to lead a team should they make it to the playoffs. Brandon Ingram, the former All-Star, is without a doubt a talented player. But he missed a good chunk of last season with an ankle injury, and in the playoffs, having a durable star is key to making it deep. Moreover, Ingram did not have a good go in his latest foray in the playoffs, when he struggled to do much of anything against a stifling Oklahoma City Thunder defense.

Meanwhile, Scottie Barnes has struggled to make that leap to superstar status ever since the Raptors deemed him to be the face of the franchise. Make no mistake about it, his all-around game is coveted around the NBA, and his versatility on defense is incredible. But his scoring efficiency is far from the best, and it took another dip this past season when he posted a 52.3 true shooting percentage.

RJ Barrett, meanwhile, is arguably the best slasher on the team. But he needs the ball in his hands to thrive, and with Ingram, Barnes, and Immanuel Quickley also needing their touches, there's simply too much overlap in the skillset of the players the Raptors have at their disposal.

Article Continues Below

With that, the Raptors should find a way to consolidate the talent on their roster and trade for a true superstar in Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Ujiri might be gone from the Raptors organization, but that doesn't mean that their pursuit of Antetokounmpo should be over. Antetokounmpo is not likely to be traded away this season, especially with the Milwaukee Bucks just having pulled off the bonkers maneuver of waiving and stretching Damian Lillard to open up the space to sign Myles Turner, but the Raptors should be lying in wait, waiting to strike should the former MVP become available on the market.

They have the assets to trade for Antetokounmpo, with a mix of established players in their prime, young talent who can blossom further, and draft capital that would allow the Bucks to recoup the assets they've lost over the past few years.

One would think that Barnes will be the centerpiece of any Antetokounmpo trade package the Raptors can put together. One of Ingram, Barrett, and Quickley could also be involved, and it would be worth it still, as this is a perennial 30-10 MVP candidate we're talking about in the Greek Freak.

The Raptors could then dangle the likes of Gradey Dick, Ochai Agbaji, Collin Murray-Boyles, and Ja'Kobe Walter, just to name a few, to sweeten the deal even further.

Now, this is not to say that the Raptors should blow their wad in trading for Antetokounmpo. Doing so would gut the rest of the roster, which would make an Antetokounmpo trade rather futile.

But considering where the Raptors are at the moment, any move of theirs must be of this magnitude. They have the assets to swing any blockbuster trade they want, and they should be patient in that regard. If they were to make a move, it better be for someone like Antetokounmpo.