The Calgary Flames have been busy ahead of the 2024 NHL trade deadline, and they completed their biggest move of the bunch on Wednesday night when they sent star defenseman Noah Hanifin to the Vegas Golden Knights in a blockbuster deal. In exchange for Hanifin, the Flames received a pair of high draft picks and an intriguing prospect in Daniil Miromanov.
Miromanov hasn't played much for the Golden Knights this season, appearing in just four games, so a move to a Calgary team that has more minutes for him will surely help him get more time on the ice. Shortly after completing this deal, the Flames announced that they had signed their new defender to a two-year extension with an average annual value of $1.25 million.
This is a good piece of business from the Flames, as it gives them time to figure out what they have in Miromanov. He's only played in 29 total career games so far in the NHL, and being on a competitive Golden Knights team certainly hasn't helped him in his quest for more minutes. Now that he's with a rebuilding squad in Calgary, that shouldn't be an issue for him.
Miromanov gets a bit of security with his new squad, and the Flames surely won't have any qualms about paying him a little over a million bucks per year if he can find a spot in their lineup moving forward. Trading away a star player like Hanifin is tough, but Calgary is going to do what they can to make the best of their situation as evidenced by this solid extension for their newest blueliner.