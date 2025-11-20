Since the transformational trade that the Calgary Flames made with the Florida Panthers in the summer of 2022, both franchises have gone in separate directions. The Panthers have gone to the Stanley Cup Final in each of the last three seasons, winning twice. Meanwhile, the Flames have yet to appear in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since the late Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime game-winning goal in Game 7 of the Western Conference Quarterfinal against the Dallas Stars earlier that spring.

By all indications so far this season, the Flames aren't going to come anywhere close to a postseason spot. Through the first 21 games of the campaign, the Flames hold a 5-13-3 record, easily the worst mark in the Pacific Division.

The Flames' Offense Is The Worst In The NHL

The biggest issue behind their struggles in the early goings of the current campaign is that the Flames are not scoring enough goals. Through the first 21 games, the Flames are averaging a mere 2.10 goals per game, which is dead last in the 32-team NHL.

Conversely, they're allowing 3.10 goals per game, which is a pedestrian-ranked 14th overall in the NHL. They need that number to be lowered, but the fact that they're not scoring enough to make up for it has seen them dip to the bottom of the standings.

Forward Nazem Kadri, who netted a career-high 35 goals last season, has only managed four goals in his first 21 games so far this campaign. Kadri's future with the Flames is anything but certain, as he's been one of the most discussed names in trade rumor circles.

Connor Zary, who scored 13 goals in 54 games last season, has managed only a single goal and an assist through 19 games. And with just four goals and five assists, Jonathan Huberdeau isn't coming anywhere close to earning his hefty salary cap hit of $10.5 million.

Goaltending And Special Teams Have Been Poor

Speaking of scoring, they're certainly not doing enough of it while they have the man advantage. At just 12.7 percent efficiency, their power play is also dead last in the NHL. Without an effective power play, the Flames can't expect to make any noise in the Division or their Conference.

Their penalty killing isn't nearly as woeful, ranked 18th overall with a 78.6 percent efficiency.

Flames goalie Dustin Wolf has been unable to replicate the magic of last season that put him firmly in the conversation for potentially winning the Calder Trophy as the Rookie of the Year. He's gone 5-11-2 with a 3.08 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage. Backup Devin Cooley's stats are far better with a 1.75 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage, but he's received little support from his teammates, hence his 0-2-1 record.