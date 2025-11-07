The Carolina Hurricanes’ ongoing search for a high-impact forward has led them to the Calgary Flames’ Nazem Kadri, but a significant obstacle stands in the way. Carolina has been actively pursuing a top-line player since missing out on Mikko Rantanen and Mitch Marner last season. Yet Kadri, one of the most experienced centers on the trade market, has included the Hurricanes on his 13-team no-trade list, according to Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos.

“Kadri has been linked to multiple teams, but we have to specifically mention the Carolina Hurricanes, who have been in a relentless pursuit for a top player since falling short on Mikko Rantanen and Mitch Marner last season,” Kypreos wrote in his recent article. “For now, the Hurricanes seem an unlikely destination for Kadri, as they are on his 13-team no-trade list.”

Kadri remains a consistent performer during a difficult period for Calgary. Now in the fourth year of his seven-year, $49 million contract, the forward carries a $7 million annual cap hit through the 2028–29 season. While his leadership and scoring ability still draw interest from contenders, his contract length and age have complicated trade discussions. Calgary general manager Craig Conroy is believed to be open to listening to offers, but the asking price is reportedly high.

The Flames now have slightly more freedom to explore trade scenarios, as Kadri’s full no-movement clause no longer applies this season. Since joining Calgary in 2022 after winning a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche, the 35-year-old has been both durable and consistent. He has yet to miss a game in three seasons with the Flames, tallying 92 goals and 209 points across 261 appearances. On Wednesday, he played his 1,000th NHL game and scored in a 6–1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Carolina’s interest in Kadri makes sense on paper. Under head coach Rod Brind’Amour, the Hurricanes rely on a possession-driven system that would complement Kadri’s style. His addition would also allow rising talent Logan Stankoven to shift from center to his natural position on the wing. The Hurricanes have been searching for a proven second-line center since the offseason, and Kadri’s combination of experience and production fits that profile perfectly.

However, with Carolina currently on Kadri’s no-trade list, a potential deal appears unlikely unless circumstances change. Kypreos suggested that Conroy could seek permission to engage Kadri’s agent directly, possibly persuading the veteran to reconsider if the Hurricanes make a strong push or if a playoff-contending situation appeals to him.

At this stage, only a handful of teams can absorb Kadri’s $7 million cap hit, and few match Carolina’s level of competitiveness. If the Flames move Kadri, it may not happen until closer to the trade deadline, when cap flexibility improves across the league.