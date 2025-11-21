The Milwaukee Bucks (8-8) dropped their third consecutive game, falling in overtime versus the visiting Philadelphia 76ers, 123-114. The team's recent shortcomings continued amid Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence, but so did the rise of Ryan Rollins. The breakout guard was sensational in defeat, treating the Fiserv Forum to a rousing performance. Apparently, he thought his night should have been even better.

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers relayed Rollins' frustrations about how he was officiated on Thursday, believing he deserved a few more trips to the free throw line.

“He has great composure,” the 2008 championship-winning HC said after the game, per The Athletic's Eric Nehm. “He complains to me about how he feels like he's getting hit a ton at the basket and he's not getting the call. Every time {Tyrese} Maxey went to the foul line, he kept looking over at me. I don't know what I can do for him on that, but I think he has a case.

“So, you just gotta play through that… He does that, though. That's what's so impressive about him.”

Despite the exasperation Rollins was clearly feeling, he still posted a team-high 32 points on 13-of-26 shooting and a game-high 14 assists. There was a time when the 2022 second-round draft pick appeared to be in danger of vanishing from the league, but he has worked hard to build up his offensive arsenal. Rollins is now one of the most important players on this squad, averaging 17.4 points while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 46.3 percent from 3-point land.

The 23-year-old revels in being the underdog, for it has helped him beat the odds and cement his role with the Bucks. However, he obviously would prefer to get some “star treatment” when it comes to drawing fouls. Milwaukee attempted 13 fewer free throws than Philadelphia, a key difference in this Eastern Conference clash. Maxey's 54-point showing was arguably the home team's undoing, however.

The Bucks must snap back after the tough loss, as they host the streaking Detroit Pistons (13-2) this Saturday night. Rivers will need Ryan Rollins to erupt once more.