The Texas Tech Red Raiders basketball team is embracing an underdog mindset ahead of its biggest test of the early 2025-2026 season. As the No. 15 ranked Red Raiders prepare to take on the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers in Friday’s Baha Mar Championship Final, head coach Grant McCasland offered an honest take on what it will take to pull off an upset.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) by IndyStar’s Nathan Baird, McCasland praised Purdue’s complete roster while emphasizing his team’s need for toughness to compete in the matchup. The quote perfectly summed up the challenge facing the Red Raiders.

“Elite. They have guys that can make shots. They just really don't have any weaknesses, so the key is gonna be once our competitive fight in a game like this, um, and that's the only way you can win a game”

The Red Raiders reached the championship after a thrilling 84-83 victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Thursday’s semifinal. With the win, Texas Tech improved to 4-1 on the season, setting up a marquee battle with the Boilermakers, who remain undefeated at 5-0 after defeating the Memphis Tigers.

McCasland’s comments reflect a deep respect for Purdue basketball, led by star guard Braden Smith and forward Trey Kaufman-Renn. The Boilermakers are viewed as the nation’s most complete team, while Texas Tech has built its identity around defensive grit and rebounding through Big 12 Player of the Year JT Toppin.

The Red Raiders upcoming clash vs. Purdue represents more than just an early-season challenge—it’s an opportunity for Texas Tech to measure their progress under McCasland, now in his third year at the helm. With the team’s “competitive fight” as the focal point, the Baha Mar Championship Final could serve as a statement game for a rising Big 12 contender.