The Calgary Flames are off to a hugely disappointing start in 2025-26, winning just four of their first 15 games and currently sitting dead last in league standings ahead of a home matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night.

If the team can't right the ship, it could spell the end of veteran forward Nazem Kadri's tenure in Alberta. The 35-year-old is considered one of the Flames' key trade chips, although the organization isn't shopping him, reported TSN's Darren Dreger earlier this week.

“[A trade] doesn't seem very likely at this point,” Dreger said on the latest episode of Insider Trading. “Obviously things can change; it's really an issue of supply and demand. We know there are multiple NHL clubs out there that covet a No. 2 center and the experience of Nazem Kadri.”

The hockey insider added: “What I'm told is that Calgary ownership is telling people they are not interested in trading Nazem Kadri. A lot can change, we're a long way away from the NHL trade deadline, but at least in the moment, that's the position of ownership. We also know that Kadri loves Calgary and he wants to win there.”

Flames' Nazem Kadri just celebrated 1,000th game

Whether or not Kadri ends up getting traded, he remains a rock solid 2C who can make a difference at both ends of the rink. The former London Knight has led the Flames in scoring in each of the last two seasons, and he's currently at the top again with 11 points in 15 games in 2025-26.

Kadri played in NHL game No. 1000 on Wednesday night, and it was a memorable one. He scored the team's third goal in a 5-1 drubbing of the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Saddledome.

He's made it clear, as Dreger reported, that he doesn't want to be traded and would prefer to play out his contract in Calgary. He has three seasons remaining after 2025-26, making a very attractive $7 million AAV.

Adding complexity to the situation is the fact that Kadri's no-trade clause has been modified to a 13-team no trade list this year. Still, owner Murray Edwards has no interest to move him, at least not at this moment, and that's with the squad already struggling mightily 15 games in.

It'll be intriguing to see if that stance changes as the campaign goes on. But as of now, Kadri remains the Flames' most impactful forward — and he's not going anywhere.

Calgary will look to snag another victory against Connor Bedard and the visiting Blackhawks on Friday night; puck is set to drop just past 9:00 p.m. ET.