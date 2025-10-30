The Calgary Flames are off to a slow start in the 2025-26 season, and trade rumors are heating up for some of their veteran players, namely Nazem Kadri and Rasmus Andersson. While Andersson's rumors stem from his being in the last year of his deal, the Kadri rumors are somewhat surprising, considering he has four years left on his contract. While there is plenty of fan fiction surrounding Kadri trades, Darren Dreger reported on TSN's Insider Trading that it might not be as certain as people think.

“There is a lot of talk and a lot of speculation driven by the media,” Dreger reported. “The reality is it comes from a place where the Calgary Flames are playing well below expectations and there are other Canadian markets – namely the Montreal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks, and maybe the Toronto Maple Leafs – that could absolutely envision a No. 2, experienced center like Nazem Kadri in their lineup.”

It is too early in the season for the Flames to tear it down after nearly making the playoffs last year with a similar roster. It has been a struggle for the team to score goals this season, and trading Kadri, who has eight points in 1o games, would be another hit to their offense. Unless the Flames enter a full-blown retool/rebuild, a Kadri trade wouldn't make a ton of sense.

With the early-season struggles for the Maple Leafs, Toronto is the leading destination driving the media's narrative. The former Leaf left the team in disgrace after a couple of playoff appearances where he let his temper get the best of him, but that is an element that the team ironically lacks in recent playoff defeats. A more mature and polished Kadri, who has a Stanley Cup under his belt since leaving, might be the perfect third-line center for the organization.