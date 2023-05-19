Brittney Griner went through an unthinkable time while under Russian detention last year.

Griner, who played for Russian women’s basketball club UMMC Ekaterinberg in the offseason, was arrested at Sheremetyevo Airport outside Moscow in Feb. 2022. The Russian Federal Customs Service said officials found vape cartridges that contained hashish oil in Griner’s luggage.

Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years and prison and fined 1 million rubles ($16,400) in August. Griner was released to the United States in December in a 1-for-1 swap with arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Here is one key letter written to Brittney Griner during her time in Russia, via The Athletic’s Chantel Jennings.

Breanna Stewart, forward for the New York Liberty

I know its been a crazy ride. But for now, keep fighting, stay positive and we are gonna see you soon!!!

Stewart also addressed Griner about her daughter, Rubyn and wife, Marta, according to Jennings.

Griner’s letters can be seen in the story by The Athletic.

The Mercury forward is set to make her season debut for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury Friday night against the Los Angeles Sparks. Brittney Griner has held a personal press conference and answered questions about her return to local media. Here is what she said about the letters:

“To feel like no one’s thinking of you. … It just gives you like a spark of life, to keep holding on, keep fighting, not to give in.”

Griner appeared in one preseason game for the Mercury, recording 10 points on 2-of-5 shooting with three rebounds and a block in a loss to the Sparks.

She said she played like “s–” but is excited to return.

“Like I ain’t guard anybody today,” Brittney Griner said. “First game back, you know? Preseason game. Game in LA will look totally different, do totally different things. But no, (Mercury) coach (Vanessa Nygaard) was telling me to give myself grace, but that’s hard. I was happy with some of the shots that I took, but the defense, I got to be better.”