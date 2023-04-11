Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner is reportedly going to release a memoir about her arrest in Russia in the spring of 2024, per Hillel Italie of AP News. Griner made a statement in reference to her upcoming memoir as well, per apnews.com.

“That day (in February) was the beginning of an unfathomable period in my life which only now am I ready to share,” Griner stated. “The primary reason I traveled back to Russia for work that day was because I wanted to make my wife, family, and teammates proud. After an incredibly challenging 10 months in detainment, I am grateful to have been rescued and to be home. Readers will hear my story and understand why I’m so thankful for the outpouring of support from people across the world.”

The USA surrendered arms dealer Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap. Griner’s return led to no shortage of reactions from around the sports world.

After being detained in Russia, the Mercury left the decision up to Brittney Griner in regards to returning to basketball this year. She ultimately decided to play, but that surely wasn’t an easy decision.

Although Brittney Griner is now back in the U.S and acclimating to her normal life once again, one has to imagine the transition is still a challenge for her. This memoir will provide Griner with the opportunity to tell her full and complete story.

As for the Mercury, Phoenix is scheduled to begin their season in May. The Mercury’s opening game will draw plenty of attention as Griner makes her return to basketball.