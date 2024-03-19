The Carolina Hurricanes were extremely active at the NHL Trade Deadline. Carolina swung two massive trades for now-former division rivals. First, they acquired pending free agent Jake Guentzel from the Pittsburgh Penguins. After that, they made a shocking move with the Washington Capitals for Evgeny Kuznetsov.
Both players have played a few games with their new teams. And so far, they have played well. Guentzel has a goal and five points in four games. And Kuznetsov has two goals and four points through his first six games with the Hurricanes. However, their impact has been felt off the ice, as well.
“Both guys are really good guys. I was telling Kyle [Dubas, Pittsburgh Penguins GM] today that Jake is one of the nicest young guys I've ever met,” Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell told NHL.com. “You always get messages from trainers and the trainers say he's been nothing but a pleasure to work with. It's the same with ‘Kuzy.'”
Hurricanes GM opens up about Jake Guentzel, Evgeny Kuznetsov
Waddell acknowledged the differing situations that led to Jake Guentzel and Evgeny Kuznetsov joining the Hurricanes. Guentzel was a pending free agent who was traded to recoup assets. On the other hand, Kuznetsov wanted a fresh start. He and the Capitals both felt it was simply time to move on.
“Different situations. He was looking for a change and he's been tremendous on and off the ice. When you add to your locker room you want to make sure you add good people and good players, and certainly we feel like we've done that,” Waddell continued, via NHL.com.
The Hurricanes general manager said his deadline pickups didn't necessarily fill needs for his team. Rather, they gave Carolina more skill up the lineup as well as added depth. Carolina hasn't been able to ice a fully healthy version of this new team. Still, Waddell is excited to see what it looks like when everyone is on the ice together.
“We're fortunate to have these guys. But hopefully when we start the playoffs with this team we should have four pretty good scoring lines, or three really good scoring lines and a real good shutdown line,” the Hurricanes general manager told NHL.com.