The Carolina Hurricanes walked into TD Garden needing a strong response, and Pyotr Kochetkov delivered it with a calm, controlled game that set the tone in a 3-1 win over the Boston Bruins. He stayed balanced through early pressure. He handled rebounds with ease. And he played with the confident edge fans have been waiting to see on the road. His 29 saves anchored everything, giving Carolina the stability it needed in the toughest stretches. The Hurricanes answered with disciplined positioning, timely clears, and calm puck movement, turning a tough Bruins matchup into a standout moment for Pyotr Kochetkov.

A Goalie Who Trusts the Hurricanes' System

Pyotr Kochetkov didn’t hide how locked in he felt. “I felt really good today,” he said. “It was a good team win. … Every game, forwards, defensemen, everyone helps. There are no surprises. We have a system and guys always do well. I’m very excited to play for the guys because the guys help me every night.” From there, his words matched the performance. Nothing looked rushed. Nothing looked loose. Instead, he read Boston’s pushes cleanly and stayed patient when the game tightened in the second period.

Carolina rewarded that composure with structure. The Hurricanes collapsed around the slot, absorbed the Bruins’ heaviest shifts, and pushed back with quick exits that slowed Boston’s rhythm. When the third period arrived, Carolina looked fresher. They won races. They won battles. And they never let the Bruins build the surge TD Garden usually feeds on.

The final minutes felt like confirmation, not a surprise, that the Hurricanes can win this type of game anywhere. And with Kochetkov sounding this calm and playing this sharp, it’s fair to wonder just how much momentum this road victory can generate when the next test arrives.