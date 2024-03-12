The Washington Capitals wanted to give veteran forward Evgeny Kuznetsov a fresh start. Kuznetsov went through waivers after his clearance from the NHLPA player assistance program. He didn't get claimed and reported to the AHL. However, the Carolina Hurricanes remained interested in his services and struck a deal at the NHL Trade Deadline.
The Hurricanes acquired Kuznetsov from the Capitals on March 8th. In exchange, they sent a 2025 third-round pick to the Capitals. Washington also retained 50% of Kuznetsov's $7.8 million cap hit. How does this trade shake out for the teams involved? Let's hand out NHL trade grades for one of the more intriguing deals at this year's deadline.
Hurricanes trade for Evgeny Kuznetsov
This is a rather interesting addition for the Hurricanes. Kuznetsov is reunited with defenseman Dmitry Orlov, so he could settle in rather quickly. And he is not a rental as he is signed through next season. Carolina tends to prefer adding players with term in trades, so he fits the bill there as well.
However, there is some big risk in this deal. Kuznetsov was once an elite center in the NHL. However, he hasn't played to that level in recent years. He has looked like a shell of his former self for a minute now. Even with salary retained, this is a rather eye-raising move from general manager Don Waddell.
Carolina clearly believes he can bounce back on their roster. Time will tell if he can, but the good news is that the Hurricanes don't need him to return to elite form. Even if he plays as he did last season, he can provide value to Carolina down the stretch.
The Hurricanes are making a massive bet on Kuznetsov. For $3.9 million, they can afford to take this gamble. That said, giving up a third-round pick for a guy Washington wanted to move does drag their grade down. Even if they were paying to get the Capitals to retain salary on this contract.
Capitals trade Evgeny Kuznetsov
The Capitals wanted to give Kuznetsov a fresh start. And they did just that with this trade. Retaining 50% of his contract to make it happen is a bit of a pill to swallow. However, the relationship between the Capitals and Evgeny Kuznetsov wasn't the same as it had been in the past. It was simply time for both sides to move on.
The Capitals have now used all three of their salary retention slots. That said, they aren't handcuffed like the San Jose Sharks are, for example. Washington will have two of those slots open on July 1 this year. Next season, the Kuznetsov salary comes off the books, opening the third slot.
Few expected the Capitals to receive a big haul in any Kuznetsov trade. So to get a third-round pick for him is nifty business from general manager Brian MacLellan. Even if it meant retaining salary on this cap hit to make the third-round pick return a possibility.
Grades and final thoughts
The Hurricanes receive a fine grade for their work in the Evgeny Kuznetsov trade. Carolina is taking a bet on a proven player who has struggled a bit as of late. If it works out, it's a home run. If not, then the third-round pick is quite the price to pay. The Capitals, meanwhile, receive a high grade. Washington offered Kuznetsov to the entire NHL for free via waivers. To receive a third-round pick is an excellent return.
Carolina Hurricanes grade: B+
Washington Capitals grade: A