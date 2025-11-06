The Carolina Hurricanes are 8-4-0 to start a 2025-26 season full of expectations. Free-agent acquisition Nikolaj Ehlers finally scored his first goal in Tuesday's game against the New York Rangers. But an ex-Ranger was not available for the Canes in that game. But when the Hurricanes play the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, they will have defenseman K'Andre Miller back from injured reserve.

The #Canes have activated defenseman K’Andre Miller from injured reserve. Details » https://t.co/jXFjGjeq9A pic.twitter.com/uSK7nFcII9 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Miller was part of a sign-and-trade from the Rangers on July 1. After losing in the Eastern Conference Final again, Carolina revamped their defense in the offseason. It paid off immediately when Miller scored two goals in the season opener. But a lower-body injury knocked him onto injured reserve after their October 20 game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Hurricanes have dealt with an incredible amount of defensive injuries, with Jaccob Slavin and Shayne Gostisbehere also on the shelf. And their goaltending room has not avoided the bug, with Pyotr Kotchetkov just returning from injury. Regardless, Rod Brind'Amour has the team well above .500.

The Wild have been struggling this year, so they provide a softer landing spot for Miller. The Hurricanes remain at home for a matchup with the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Then, the toughest test of the week comes with a game the next day on the road against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Despite the solid record, there is reason for concern around the Hurricanes this year. They have not been scoring at the elite level needed to win the Stanley Cup. That is why they have lost in the Eastern Conference Final three times in this era. Brind'Amour and GM Eric Tulsky have tried to fix it, but Ehlers' struggles represent the latest hurdle.

The Hurricanes and Wild square off in Raleigh on Thursday night. Miller will be out there, but without Slavin, the defense is still injured. Can Carolina get the win regardless?