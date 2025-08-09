The Detroit Lions’ preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday night ended in an unusual fashion after defensive back Morice Norris suffered a serious head injury early in the fourth quarter. With 14:18 remaining, both teams agreed to let the clock run down before league officials formally suspended the game with 6:33 left to play. Detroit earned a 17-10 win, but concern for Norris overshadowed the result.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed after the game that the medical staff took Morice Norris to a local hospital for additional evaluations and noted that the young defensive back was conscious, able to speak, and displaying some movement.

Dan Campbell on Lions safety Morice Norris:

The injury occurred when Norris, diving to tackle Falcons running back Nathan Carter, appeared to strike his head against Carter’s leg. Witnesses reported that Norris briefly lost consciousness on the field. Medical staff responded immediately, stabilizing his head and neck, placing him on a backboard, and bracing him before loading him onto a stretcher. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital in Atlanta for further evaluation.

“It’s an eye-opener,” Dan Campbell said on Morice Norris' injury. “It hits a little different. It puts things in perspective. Man, it’s a violent game, and we love it, but when something like this happens, the silver lining is the brotherhood.”

The incident prompted an emotional on-field scene as players from both teams gathered in prayer near midfield while fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium stood and applauded in support. Campbell and Falcons head coach Raheem Morris consulted before agreeing to run one final snap to start the clock, after which players stood in a circle with heads bowed until officials announced the game’s suspension.

Morris described the decision as mutual and necessary. “It was common ground, common courtesy. Didn’t like the look of [the injury]. I thought that was the right thing to do.”

Campbell called Morris “the ultimate class act” for prioritizing player safety over continuing the contest.

Norris, who has been competing for a spot in Detroit’s secondary, had drawn praise in training camp for his physical style of play and work ethic. The Lions have stated that further updates will follow once hospital testing is complete, with the team’s immediate focus on Norris’ recovery and well-being.