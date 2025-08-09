Minnesota Twins fans don’t have much to look forward to for the remainder of the 2025 season. After falling out of the playoff picture the Twins held a fire sale at the trade deadline. Minnesota moved Carlos Correa, Willi Castro, Harrison Bader, Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax, among others.

But Luke Keaschall has been a bright spot in a disappointing season. The rookie infielder continued to impress against the Kansas City Royals Friday. Keaschall made history after driving in two more runs. He set a franchise record with 10 RBI in his first 10 career games, per the Twins official X account.

Twins rookie Luke Keaschall continues to impress

Keaschall struck early on Friday with back-to-back singles. He helped Minnesota build a 5-1 lead going into the third inning. And he’s now made history for the second time in his very brief career. Earlier this season, Keaschall set an MLB record with five stolen bases in his first five games.

The Twins called the top prospect up in mid April and Keaschall began raking immediately. He recorded a base hit in each of his first six games in the majors.

Unfortunately, Keaschall fractured his forearm on April 26. The first year pro landed on the IL and remained sidelined for more than three months with the injury. But earlier this week, the Twins brought the impressive rookie back. And Keaschall picked up where he left off.

After a strong showing in Minnesota’s series opener against the Royals, Keaschall has two hits in each of the three games since being activated. He’s slashing .406/.513/.656 in 10 career games with one home run, 10 RBI, five runs scored and five stolen bases. Despite the small sample size, Keaschall has already produced 0.6 bWAR.

The Twins have been in an odd all-or-nothing stretch over the last seven seasons. The team has won the division and reached the playoffs three times in that span. However, Minnesota has also fallen flat, missing the postseason altogether three times.

This year the Twins are out of playoff contention. The team is 54-60 and 11 games behind the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central. Minnesota is six games back in the Wild Card race.