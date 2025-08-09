After days of speculation — including some analysis from Drew Brees on the Saints' quarterback room — it's now official: Spencer Rattler will lead the New Orleans Saints offense this Sunday. Head coach Kellen Moore confirmed Friday night that the second-year quarterback will start in the preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, ending the uncertainty over who would get the first shot in the team's open competition for the starting job.

Rattler steps into this opportunity following a turbulent rookie campaign in which he filled in for Derek Carr during multiple injury absences. He appeared in seven games, starting in Week 6, and completed 130 of 228 passes for 1,317 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions. Since Carr's offseason retirement announcement, New Orleans has evaluated Rattler alongside rookie Tyler Shough and third-year quarterback Jake Haener.

Spencer Rattler will start Sunday vs the Chargers, Kellen Moore announced after practice today #Saints pic.twitter.com/qzHQ0vtfLA — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 9, 2025

Earlier this week, the Saints released their first unofficial depth chart, listing Shough, Haener, and Rattler on equal footing with an “OR” designation at QB1. Moore emphasized that naming Rattler the starter for Sunday does not lock him in as the Week 1 quarterback. Shough will be the backup against Los Angeles, while Haener will take the third-string role.

Moore also noted that a different quarterback could start next week's second preseason game. Still, Rattler's performance against the Chargers will carry significant weight in the final decision. The coach stressed that the position remains open to whoever proves to be “the best option in the building.”

For Rattler, Sunday's game is a prime opportunity to reshape his NFL path. Last year, he went winless in six starts and struggled with turnovers. The young quarterback expressed his excitement, telling reporters,

“Super excited, awesome opportunity. Excited to get out there with the guys. Try to play some clean ball, try to score some points. Have some fun with the guys out there.” Rattler, according to Saints Wire.