LOS ANGELES – After the Los Angeles Sparks defeated the Connecticut Sun, 102-91 on Thursday, their current hot streak reached nine wins in the last 11 games. That streak began right before the All-Star break, and it has the Sparks firmly in the mix for a playoff spot. Following the win, a game in which the Sparks potent offense was on display, veteran forward Dearica Hamby dropped an interesting comparison between this team and a championship team from a few seasons back.

“I’ve compared this team to the 2022 Aces team, just having so much firepower and just being one of the fastest teams that we’ve seen,” Hamby said. “We’ve scored 100 points in the last five out of six games. We’re not done yet, we’ve got a lot more to accomplish obviously, but I think Sparks basketball is back.”

Prior to joining the Sparks, Dearica Hamby had spent the entirety of her career with the Las Vegas Aces franchise going back to when they were the San Antonio Stars. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2015 WNBA Draft, Hamby was a part of four consecutive losing seasons before the Aces started turning things around.

The team made it to the WNBA Finals in 2020, and finally broke through in 2022 defeating the Connecticut Sun to win the franchise’s first title. Current Sparks teammate Kelsey Plum was also a part of that 2022 championship team.

The 2022 Aces had the best offensive rating in the league that year at 111.9 and was the highest-scoring team too at 90.4 points, as per Basket all Reference. In comparison, the Sparks are currently the third-highest scoring team in the league at 86.6 points, and fourth in offensive rating at 108.3.

Where there is a contrast between both teams is on the defensive end. This season’s Sparks are last in the league in opponents points per game (88.2) and 11th in defensive rating (110.4). The 2022 Aces were 6th in defensive rating and ninth in opponents points per game.

But as Hamby herself knows, championship teams aren’t built overnight. What’s important is the Sparks are beginning to develop winning habits that are important for the long run.

“We know how talented this team is. To be able to play 23 minutes and everybody else come in and still be efficient and contribute, that’s what it’s going to take to win a championship and to continue to build championship culture,” Hamby said. “At the end of the day I want to do what I have to do to win.”