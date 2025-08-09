New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough caught strays even though he wasn't on the field. Instead, it came after the standout performance of Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

The Saints drafted Shough in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft as the Browns would pick Sanders in the fifth round. What makes this significant is that Sanders had first-round projections before falling to the fifth round, showing the stunning slide as Shough heard his name before Sanders did.

With many doubters, Sanders set out to prove them wrong. He impressed in his preseason debut in the Browns' matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Friday night. He completed 14 passes out of 23 attempts for 138 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 19 yards on the ground after four carries.

It didn't take long for fans to react to the performance as some decided to take shots at Shough. Here are some of their reactions.

“The Saints really took Tyler Shough over Shedeur Sanders 😭,” one fan said with a video of Shough underthrowing a pass.

“Dillon Gabriel, Tyler Shough, Jaxson Dart, and Jalen Milroe aren’t making those plays 😭 hate to break it to you 😭😭😭,” another remarked.

“Tyler Shough better look damn good SUNDAY or this app is gonna implode 🤣,” one commented.

What's next for Tyler Shough, Saints

It may not be fair for Tyler Shough to catch strays as many NFL teams passed on Shedeur Sanders several times in the NFL draft. However, Shough must show he can deliver on his potential for the Saints.

Shough had a long collegiate career, lasting from 2018 to 2024. His final season with the Louisville Cardinals marked his best. He went 8-4 in his 12 starts, completing 244 passes for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns. Despite not playing in the Sun Bowl, Louisville still prevailed in a 35-34 win over the Washington Huskies.

As for the Saints, they will hope for their quarterbacks to elevate the offense following Derek Carr's retirement. The team hasn't been in the postseason since 2020, a drought they will look to end this time around.