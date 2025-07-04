The Michigan football team is one of the hottest in the country right now in terms of recruiting the 2026 class. The Wolverines have one of the best classes in the nation, and they want that to be the case in 2027 as well. Head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff are busy recruiting 2027 prospects as well, and one early target to watch is four-star quarterback Peter Bourque.

Peter Borque is a top-10 QB in the 2027 class, and he recently took a visit to Michigan for a QB camp. He enjoyed his time in Ann Arbor, and it sounds like Michigan is high on his list of potential schools.

“It was an awesome trip to Michigan,” Bourque said, according to an article from 247Sports. “Being a quarterback from the northeast, there is somewhat of a bias against us, so it is always great to get the chance to line it up with some of the high end guys in the class. This camp certainly provided that. I have not been to a camp where there was this much talent at the quarterback position. That speaks to what top quarterback prospects think about the opportunity at Michigan. The compete level was very high all day.”

Penn State seems to be the biggest competition here, but Michigan is in the mix for Borque. The academic prestige of the university and the program’s high standing in college football is going a long way.

“Michigan is an amazing place that has all the things that are important to me in this process,” Bourque added. “They are always going to compete for national titles and play in the biggest games. I love the coaches and feel strongly that I would be developed here. Lastly, Michigan is a school whose academic reputation is known worldwide and a place that will put me in the position to succeed when football ends. I am in the process of trying to focus on a small group of schools and Michigan is definitely in that group.”

Peter Borque doesn’t need to make a decision anytime soon, but when he does, the Michigan football team could be the winner.

