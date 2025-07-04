With a strong presence on and off the court, Alabama A&M University women’s basketball coach Dawn Thornton joins the Essence Festival of Culture for the highly anticipated “Play the Game, Get the Look” panel. In addition to her superb coaching abilities, Thornton has gained a major following for her game day fashion choices, bringing in over seven million views on Instagram this season.

With the theme “Made Like This,” this year's Essence Festival holds particular significance as it commemorates the 55th anniversary of Essence Magazine. Through its platform, BeautyCon is showcasing Southern women who are redefining beauty narratives and challenging antiquated, one-dimensional norms. Thornton is an excellent example of that objective.

“My style is definitely an extension of who I am,” Thornton shared. “It’s confident, intentional, and sometimes a little extra—in the best way. That’s how I coach, too. I’m big on presence and energy. Your preparation is your separation. Confidence isn’t just taught—it’s modeled. I want my players to always see that in me.”

For Thornton, fashion serves as a leadership tool in addition to being aesthetically pleasing. Her striking appearance makes it very evident to her HBCU student-athletes that they can be strong, confident, and unashamedly themselves.

“I want my players to know it’s okay to stand out, to take pride in how you show up, and to lead with confidence on and off the court,” she said. “You don’t have to dim your light to lead. There’s strength in owning who you are. If I can show up in a bold outfit and handle business, it shows them they can do the same in any space.”

During the season, Thornton puts in just as much effort into her team as she does her stylish outfits, leading them to a very successful season. The Lady Bulldogs earned the third seed in the SWAC tournament after finishing the 2024–25 season in third place in the regular season standings. Unfortunately, they lost to Alcorn State 56-53 in the quarterfinals, ending their season. Despite the loss, the team was awarded a place in the WNIT tournament.

In-depth discussion of how beauty trends originating in sports culture impact society at large, particularly Black communities, will be covered by the panel “Play the Game, Get the Look.” The discussion will also go into the ways that feeling and looking good contribute to the winning attitude on any stage.

“Game day is a whole vibe, and my look is part of the energy I bring,” she explained. “Sometimes the goal is to make a bold statement. Other times, it’s about feeling grounded and confident in my own skin. Either way, it’s part of the game plan. How I show up visually matters just as much as how I show up mentally.”

The Essence Festival and BeautyCon will take place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans from July 3–6, with daily activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.