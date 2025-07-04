By his own admission, it's been a whirlwind of an off-season for San Antonio Spurs draft pick Carter Bryant. And that was before he signed his first NBA contract.

“Crazy,” the 14th overall selection of the 2025 NBA Draft continued. “It's still surreal.”

Bryant is one of two players the Silver and Black took in the first round. Both in the lottery.

“I think for me, just throughout my childhood, it's always been a dream of mine,” the former Arizona Wildcat shared about inking a deal in the greatest basketball league in the world.

"For it to actually be here and for me to start something that I hope is very good for a long time, it's just crazy to me."

Carter Bryant contract details

Per the NBA's rookie scale contract regulations, Bryant will make $4.9M his rookie season. The next year, he'll earn $5.1M. In 2027-2028, the Spurs will have a team option with his deal set to reach $5.4M annually. In 2028-'29, the 19-year-old wing will be eligible for an extension while San Antonio has the team option on his $8M salary. If the two sides don't reach an agreement by the summer of '28, Harper would become a restricted free agent before the '29-'30 season.

The 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward played one season at the University of Arizona, where he averaged 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 0.9 steals while shooting 46.0% from the floor and 37.1% from three-point range in 37 games. Bryant was named a McDonald’s All-American after averaging 17.0 points and 9.0 rebounds as a senior at Corona Centennial High School. As a junior at Sage Hill High School, he received the 2023 Wooden Award as the boys basketball player of the year for CIF Southern Section District IV after averaging 22.1 points, 13.7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2.9 blocks, and 1.6 steals.

Bryant now looks to spearhead the Spurs Summer League team when they begin play in San Francisco at the California Classic. Dylan Harper, the organization's pick with the second overall selection, has been ruled out for that portion of the team's competition. He should join the team when they head to Las Vegas, Nevada for the NBA 2K26 Summer League. Bryant is set to be there for that swing as well.