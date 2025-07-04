Oregon football added massive size and power to the trenches before the Fourth of July. Winning over an intriguing five-star over LSU and Penn State.

Immanuel Iheanacho boosted the Ducks class by choosing the Big Ten champions Thursday afternoon. Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals revealed the Tigers and Nittany Lions landed in the final running. But Iheanacho told his future fans via Fawcett: “Duck Nation I’m ready to get to work!”

The Ducks gain one of the biggest recruits for '26, literally. Iheanacho stands at an imposing 6-foot-7, 365-pounds for Georgetown Prep School in Baltimore.

He emerged as one of the more coveted tackle prospects in the nation. He was On3/Rivals' No. 2 overall tackle across the nation.

Oregon delivered major recruiting wins before Fourth of July

Iheanacho isn't the lone Oregon recruiting get before the fireworks go off.

Four-star safety Devin Jackson announced for the Ducks too. Jackson started off Oregon's impressive morning by committing to them.

Jackson adds a big 6-foot-2, 195-pound safety for Dan Lanning. He additionally heads to Eugene as a prized Orlando talent. Jackson even said no to in-state option Miami — coached by former Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal.

Oregon racked up some impressive summer time wins on the trail. Including the tackle and safety. They even secured one major flip.

Lanning and Oregon won over 340-pound talent Tommy Tofi on Wednesday. Tofi previously committed to Cal and emerged as the Golden Bears' top overall recruit. But he brings another four-star addition to Autzen Stadium.

Tofi isn't the only notable Oregon flip. The Ducks plucked from one College Football Playoff team's 2026 class. Ex-Boise State quarterback pledge Bryson Beaver opted for the Big Ten champs instead — dipping from his Broncos commitment on June 25.

Lanning and his coaching staff have produced the nation's 10th overall recruiting class for '26. Featuring 14 current verbal commits.