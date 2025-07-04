When the Chicago Cubs added Kyle Tucker in a trade with the Houston Astros over the offseason, the team wasn’t quite sure what it had in Pete Crow-Armstrong. The highly-regarded prospect had an uneven debut with Chicago in 2024. But Crow-Armstrong fulfilled his promise with a breakout season this year and Tucker has continued to play at an elite level.

Now both players have been selected as starters in the 2025 All-Star Game. It’s the first time the Cubs have had two outfielders start in the Midsummer Classic since 1936, per Billy Heyen of The Sporting News via Yahoo Sports. Augie Galan and Frank Demaree last accomplished the feat for Chicago 89 years ago.

Pete Crow-Armstrong’s breakout helped turn the Cubs around

Tucker has put together an impressive first half, delivering in his Cubs debut after spending the first seven years of his career in Houston. The veteran right fielder is hitting .290 with a .923 OPS. He has 17 home runs, 52 RBI, 63 runs scored, 21 stolen bases, a 164 OPS+ and 4.2 bWAR in 85 games this season.

That performance earned Tucker his fourth-career All-Star selection but his first as a starter. And a strong finish to the season could earn the eighth-year pro a massive deal in free agency. Some MLB insiders believe Tucker is in line for a $600 million contract when he hits the open market later this year.

Crow-Armstrong received his first All-Star nod after an electric first half. The 23-year-old center fielder has posted a .847 OPS with 21 home runs, 64 RBI, 60 runs scored, 26 steals and a National League-leading 4.8 bWAR in 85 games. PCA’s offensive production and defensive excellence have made him one of the league’s most valuable players this season.

The addition of Tucker, combined with Crow-Armstrong’s breakout and a strong campaign from DH Seiya Suzuki, has helped turn the Cubs around. After finishing third in the NL Central last season and missing the playoffs for the fourth straight year, Chicago has dominated the division in 2025.

The Cubs entered play on Thursday having won five of the last seven games, improving to 51-35 – the fourth-best record in baseball. Chicago has a three-game lead over the second-place Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. The team is hoping a strong second half leads to its first playoff appearance since 2020.