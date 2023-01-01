By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

It was a brilliant defensive game for the Iowa Hawkeyes as they registered a 21-0 victory over Kentucky in the Music City Bowl Saturday. However, there was no celebration for star linebacker Jack Campbell, as he learned of his grandfather’s death right after the game ended.

William Smith Jr. died following a vehicle-pedestrian accident Friday night. Campbell’s parents did not tell him about the accident until after the game was over.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz offered his condolences to Campbell and his family. “Our hearts are with Jack and his entire family as they grieve the tragic death of their grandfather and father, William Smith, Jr.,” coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement.

Campbell was one of the many stars for the Hawkeyes in their dominating defensive performance. He had 10 tackles, 2 for loss and 1 sack against the Wildcats. Campbell earned the Defensive Player of the Year Award in the Big Ten and he was also a finalist for the Butkus Award.

Iowa struggled offensively against the Wildcats, as they were held to 67 rushing yards and 139 passing yards. However, they had two defensive touchdowns in the second quarter that allowed the Hawkeyes to gain control of the game.

Defensive backs Xavier Nwankpa and Cooper DeJean each returned interceptions for scores. Nwankpa picked off a pass from Kentucky quarterback Destin Wade and took it 52 yards to the house, while DeJean followed with a 14-yard pick-six of his own.

It was a memorable performance by Jack Campbell and his defensive teammates, but one that the linebacker will most likely remember with sadness.