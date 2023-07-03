For the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor franchise host Jesse Palmer shared some details about the contestants and what's to come for the reality dating show. As he said, it'll be “wild.”

“So many people are showing up, so many people are leaving. It's hard to keep track,” Jesse Palmer told E! News. “People are laughing, crying. There's tons of drama—understandably and expectantly.”

“It's gonna be a lot of Bachelor Nation‘s favorites I think from recent seasons showing up,” Palmer continued. “There may be a few repeat offenders from Paradise showing up themselves. Maybe even one or more former leads will be coming to the beach as well.”

He also talked about the contestants' mindset before joining the Paradise setting.

“It's always so funny to me,” he said. “I talk to everybody at the gates of Paradise before they head on down to the beach, and everybody always has a plan. There's always somebody that they're there to meet, they're really hoping that person's gonna be there, and they just sort of think they know how it's gonna go—and that's never what happens.”

And he hinted that fans of the Bachelor in Paradise should look out for the unexpected.

“I think that people at home are gonna be really surprised at who ends up coupling up together and who potentially finds love on the beach this summer,” he said. “I bet there are some couples that nobody saw coming, that no one will be able to connect in the beginning. [Like], ‘There's no way it's going to be these two people.' And that's what inevitably happens.”

“Wells and I have our hands full, let's put it that way,” Palmer said.