The Cincinnati Reds might be seven games behind the NL Central leading Chicago Cubs, but they are far from out of the playoff hunt. Currently, the Reds are just a game and a half out of the last NL Wild Card spot. As manager Terry Francona's roster continues their push towards the All-Star break, they've received some encouraging injury updates on a couple of contributors. Reds beat writer Charlie Goldsmith posted news on starter Hunter Greene and outfielder Jake Fraley on his X (formerly Twitter) account Saturday.

“Hunter Greene is set to start a rehab assignment in Triple-A on Tuesday,” posted Goldsmith on the social media platform. “Jake Fraley is also doing really well, taking at-bats this weekend. They’ll check in with him when they’re back home on Monday about the next step.”

As long as Greene and Fraley continue progressing in their rehab at this pace, then Cincinnati should have them back around the All-Star break in a few days. For a team that is in the thick of the postseason race, this is good news for Francona and his maturing squad. If they can get pieces like Greene and Fraley back, it will only help their case for October baseball.

Getting Hunter Greene, Jake Fraley back from IL would boost Reds roster

Greene has grown into the role of staff ace, a dream that the Reds' leadership could envision as soon as the moment they took him second overall in 2017. Last season, he earned his first All-Star nod. Now, under the direction of Francona's coaching staff, Greene's growth has increased even more. If he's back in the rotation once the All-Star Break ends, then Cincinnati's odds at getting back to October grow as well.

Fraley has become a key member of the outfield rotation, showing an ability to play all three positions. His shoulder sprain received a shot of cortisone a few days ago, so hopefully that has helped the healing process speed up. Having him on the bench gives the Reds a deeper roster that can withstand the rigors of postseason baseball. If Cincinnati is to get there, then having Greene and Fraley back will certainly be something that only helps the club moving forward.