The Cincinnati Reds might be seven games behind the NL Central leading Chicago Cubs, but they are far from out of the playoff hunt. Currently, the Reds are just a game and a half out of the last NL Wild Card spot. As manager Terry Francona's roster continues their push towards the All-Star break, they've received some encouraging injury updates on a couple of contributors. Reds beat writer Charlie Goldsmith posted news on starter Hunter Greene and outfielder Jake Fraley on his X (formerly Twitter) account Saturday.

“Hunter Greene is set to start a rehab assignment in Triple-A on Tuesday,” posted Goldsmith on the social media platform. “Jake Fraley is also doing really well, taking at-bats this weekend. They’ll check in with him when they’re back home on Monday about the next step.”

As long as Greene and Fraley continue progressing in their rehab at this pace, then Cincinnati should have them back around the All-Star break in a few days. For a team that is in the thick of the postseason race, this is good news for Francona and his maturing squad. If they can get pieces like Greene and Fraley back, it will only help their case for October baseball.

Getting Hunter Greene, Jake Fraley back from IL would boost Reds roster

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley (27) runs to third on a single hit by outfielder TJ Friedl (not pictured) in the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Great American Ball Park.
Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Greene has grown into the role of staff ace, a dream that the Reds' leadership could envision as soon as the moment they took him second overall in 2017. Last season, he earned his first All-Star nod. Now, under the direction of Francona's coaching staff, Greene's growth has increased even more. If he's back in the rotation once the All-Star Break ends, then Cincinnati's odds at getting back to October grow as well.

Fraley has become a key member of the outfield rotation, showing an ability to play all three positions. His shoulder sprain received a shot of cortisone a few days ago, so hopefully that has helped the healing process speed up. Having him on the bench gives the Reds a deeper roster that can withstand the rigors of postseason baseball. If Cincinnati is to get there, then having Greene and Fraley back will certainly be something that only helps the club moving forward.

More Cincinnati Reds News
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer (7) runs the bases after hitting a homer in the second inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres, Friday, June 27, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati.
Spencer Steer reveals Reds’ mentality during comeback win vs. PhilliesAbdullah Imran ·
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) throws to first for an out in the seventh inning between Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
Reds’ Matt McLain earns Terry Francona’s praise for ‘winning baseball’ playJosh Davis ·
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) fields a ground ball hit by New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) before throwing him out in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
Reds fans can’t believe Francisco Lindor got All-Star starter nod over Elly De La CruzBenedetto Vitale ·
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Will Benson (30) in the dugout in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
Reds’ Will Benson downs Padres with bases-loaded walk-offAbdullah Imran ·
San Diego Padres left fielder Gavin Sheets (30) celebrates with the dugout after hitting a double during the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at Petco Park.
Gavin Sheets does it all for Padres vs. RedsAbdullah Imran ·
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field.
Reds’ Nick Martinez gets standing ovation after failed no-hitter bidAbdullah Imran ·