The Toronto Blue Jays’ red-hot run just hit a speed bump. On Saturday, the team placed veteran reliever Yimi Garcia on the 15-day injured list with a left ankle sprain, a setback that could test the Blue Jays bullpen as they try to build on a six-game winning streak. Toronto sits at 50-38 and holds a two-game lead over the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East standings.

The injury was first reported by SportsNet’s Shi Davidi on X, formerly known as Twitter, where the columnist took to the platform and posted the following update.

“Yimi Garcia returns to IL with a left ankle sprain, Blue Jays say. Righty Robinson Pina, brought up to be on taxi squad, takes his spot on roster.”

Garcia’s latest setback comes just days after returning from a shoulder injury. He allowed two runs in his return outing Wednesday vs. the Yankees but still recorded the win. With a 3.86 ERA across 22 appearances this season, Garcia has been one of the more reliable late-inning options for Toronto when healthy.

In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays recalled Robinson Pina from Triple-A Buffalo. The 26-year-old right-hander, acquired from the Miami Marlins in late June, has pitched just one inning in the majors but owns a 3.47 ERA over 57 innings in Triple-A. He has recently been added to the Blue Jays bullpen taxi squad and is expected to be active against the Los Angeles Angels.

Garcia’s injury raises new concerns for a pitching staff that ranks third in MLB in team ERA. Toronto has leaned heavily on its bullpen throughout the season, especially during their current win streak, which includes a sweep of the Yankees and Friday’s walk-off win vs. the Angels. As the AL East standings tighten, maintaining bullpen stability will be crucial.

The Blue Jays now face a critical stretch ahead of the trade deadline. If Garcia’s ankle issue proves serious, Toronto may have to consider bullpen reinforcements either from within or through the MLB trade market. With additional relievers like Ryan Burr and Paxton Schultz already dealing with injuries, the front office may be pressed to act.

Still, the club’s current momentum is undeniable. At 50-38 and riding a six-game surge, the Blue Jays sit in a strong position in the AL East standings. But without Garcia anchoring key innings, Toronto’s margin for error in late-game scenarios just got thinner.