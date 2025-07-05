Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum is on pace to reach a statistical milestone achieved by only a handful of players in WNBA history. In her first season with the Sparks, the three-time All-Star and two-time champion is averaging 20.1 points and a career-high 5.7 assists per game — numbers that place her on track to join elite company.

According to the Sparks' public relations account on X, formerly known as Twitter, only five players in WNBA history have averaged at least 20 points and five assists per game in a single season. Should Plum maintain her current production, it would mark the second time she has accomplished the feat in her career.

Now in her eighth WNBA season, the 30-year-old guard is producing one of the most well-rounded campaigns of her career. In addition to her scoring and playmaking, she is averaging 3.2 rebounds and a career-best 1.4 steals per game. Plum is playing 35.9 minutes per contest across 17 appearances, while shooting 37.3% from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc.

Kelsey Plum closing in on WNBA history amid Sparks' tough season

Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) drives past Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) in the third quarter of their game at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Her most recent performance came in an 89-79 loss to the defending WNBA champion New York Liberty, where she nearly recorded a triple-double with 13 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds. Despite her efforts, the Sparks fell to 5-13 on the season and sit at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

Plum joined the Sparks during a transitional year for the franchise, which has dealt with roster changes and injuries throughout the season. While the team continues to struggle in the win-loss column, Plum’s individual contributions remain a bright spot and a stabilizing force in the backcourt.

Los Angeles will look to end its losing skid in an upcoming matchup against the Indiana Fever (9-8). The Fever are expected to be without star rookie Caitlin Clark, who remains sidelined with a left groin injury. Clark has missed four consecutive games, and Thursday’s contest would mark her fifth straight absence.

If Plum continues at her current pace, she could join an exclusive list of WNBA players to average 20+ points and 5+ assists in a season — solidifying her impact in her first year with Los Angeles and adding another milestone to an already accomplished career.

