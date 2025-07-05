The New York Yankees have lost the top spot in the American League East this week. However, things went from bad to worse when Yankees starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt revealed that he needs Tommy John surgery. New York general manager Brian Cashman was already under pressure to bring in an impact player at the trade deadline. Now, it is even more.

Without Schmidt in the starting rotation, the gap between Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, and the rest of Aaron Boone's starters is even wider. The Yankees need to bring in a pitcher that can help bridge the gap and keep the team afloat. One potential option is Athletics starter Luis Severino.

Severino turned heads when he signed with the Athletics this offseason. During the first part of the season, he was one of many reasons why the team got off to a good start. However, the Athletics and Severino have come back down to earth. Ahead of his start against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, his ERA is north of 5.00.

Despite struggling over the last month, Severino still has some interest around the league. Contenders looking to fill out their rotation could add him because of his experience and upside. With Schmidt out, the Yankees are now near the top of the list.

Here is one trade that could reunite Severino and New York heading into the second half of the season.

Yankees receive: SP Luis Severino

Athletics receive: SP Cam Schlittler

Cam Schlittler is one of the Yankees' best pitching prospects. He could join a promising young core the Athletics are building and help them in the future. Severino, obviously, would join New York's roster now and try to help them get back to the World Series.

Whether it is Severino or a different starter, Cashman needs to bring in a pitcher to help stop the Yankees' bleeding.