What could have been an injury that sidelined him for both the preseason and the regular season has now turned into hope for some fans, as Anthony Richardson returned to practice with the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, just two days after leaving their preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens with a right pinkie injury. The second-year quarterback suffered a dislocation on the team's second offensive series. Still, X-rays showed no ligament damage, allowing his recovery to be classified as day-to-day and paving the way for a quick return to work with the team.

Richardson said he could pop the finger back in place after being sacked by a blitzing defender just before leaving the field. The plan was for Richardson to play about a quarter to a quarter and a half. The injury kept him to three pass attempts, of which he completed two for 21 yards, and he did not have any rushing attempts.

Saturday's practice session marked his first time back on the field since Thursday's game, keeping him in step with the ongoing competition for the starting job against Daniel Jones. Before the injury, both quarterbacks split reps with the first-team offense in a battle that could be decided only after the preseason wraps up.

Steichen said he plans to adjust the rotation to help Richardson make up for the reps he lost against Baltimore, even considering starting him in the next preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. The quarterback's quick return reduces the risk of Jones gaining ground simply through extra time on the field.

Richardson has appeared in just 15 of a possible 34 games since entering the NFL, making it critical for him to stay healthy for the remainder of the preseason — not only for his development but also to secure his spot at the top of the depth chart ahead of Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins.

