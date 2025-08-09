Post football-Eli Manning is a joy to watch. Whether he is on his Manning Broadcast on Monday Night Football or doing some kind of content for ESPN, Eli is having a lot of fun living life. For Eli Manning's latest content, he went undercover for FedEx as a package courier at the FedEx St. Jude's Championship was getting prepared to start. Manning pranked some PGA tour golfers with a little fun.

There are some funny moments in the video. Jason Day did not recognize Manning right away and after a close encounter, Day backed up and pointed at Manning, saying “Do we know who this is.”

Manning had a “package” for Ricky Fowler, who is currently top five this weekend entering Sunday. “I have a package for Ricky Fowler here. I hope it's a new driver after those last few I saw you hit.”

Eli Manning also suited up as a tournament volunteer. Jordan Spieth had no clue it was Manning at first.

“You got me good,” Spieth said when he found Manning later on.

The best one of them all, was saved for last. 2025 Travler's Championship winner, Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley, also did not have any idea that Manning was there undercover.

“PB&J, sunscreen, anything?” Manning said to Bradley as he brushed him off. Manning then continued to try and prank Bradley by giving him a crucial hint.

“I'm a FedEz Courier for my real job,” Eli Manning said. “Always deliver, especially against the Patriots.”

That is when it clicked for Bradley. The Captain then laughed and walked over to shake Manning's hand. Bradley enjoyed the humor.

“I didn't know it was you, I said, ‘who is this freak over here?' Oh my god.”

There is nothing Eli Manning won't do to be around professional athletes to give them a little humor to unload some of the daily stress they go through.