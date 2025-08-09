After another extra innings loss, things did not look so good for the New York Yankees on Friday. However, Aaron Boone's team bounced back with a 5-4 win over the Houston Astros on Saturday. Trent Grisham's solo home run in the eighth inning ended up being the difference. After Devin Williams let New York down yet again in the series opener, David Bednar secured the save.

The win comes at a crucial point in the Yankees' season. New York is 4-6 in their last ten games, falling out of the race in the American League East. A win against the Astros gives them a chance to win their first series in more than a week on Sunday. Grisham's home run set up a win that gives fans hope that New York can still recover their season and contend.

After the game, Yankees fans took to social media to express their thoughts on the win. MLB Insider Jon Heyman offered his opinion, saying that the victory cleared up one roster spot that was in question in New York.

“Big (and needed) win for Yankees. Bednar looks like their closer now,” Heyman said.

“This Home Run could end up saving the season for the Yankees,” one fan commented.

“The homerun that turned the season around….Let’s go!” another said.

“GAMECHANGER,” one fan said about Grisham.

“Extend/sign bellinger and Grisham and I’ll call the off season the best of my life,” another commented.

Grisham has come through in clutch moments throughout the Yankees' season. However, there was a healthy amount of skepticism surrounding New York's ability to close out close games. Even after Boone and the front office acquired bullpen help at the trade deadline, the team's closers have continued to struggle.

Bednar came in from the Pittsburgh Pirates to back up Williams. After a clean ninth inning against Houston, though, Boone might move him to the closer spot instead of the former All-Star. Regardless of what happens, beating the Astros was huge for a Yankees team hoping to build momentum. They have one more game in the series before hosting the Minnesota Twins.