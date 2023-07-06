Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian are still recovering from the Dolce & Gabbana ordeal etc at Kourtney and Travis Barker's wedding. In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim accused her sister of copying her wedding elements at her wedding, per Us Weekly.

While discussing the Dolce & Gabbana collaboration, Kourtney Kardashian said: “It feels awful that my sister used my wedding as a business opportunity. She chose the money over me. That’s why she never truly asked me. It’s not that she forget to ask me or thought that I wouldn’t care. I don’t think she knew what to do if my answer was no.”

Kim Kardashian replied, saying Kylie Jenner also worked with the company too, “It is something [specific] with me and I can’t figure out fully what it is.”

Earlier in the season, Kourtney told Kim she was upset about planning a partnership with Dolce & Gabbana during her wedding. She also took issue with the collaboration seemingly mimicking her wedding to Travis. Kim argued that she tried to wait and specifically didn’t choose items that Kourtney wore during her wedding weekend.

But in the latest episode, Kim aired her own frustrations about the copying.

“I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy? Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli,” Kim said. “You stole my f—king wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I am copying your Dolce Vita lifestyle?”