In the July 6 episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian addressed their ongoing feud over Dolce & Gabbana. The fight, which started at Kourtney's wedding, has been an ongoing issue. During their discussion, the two concluded they never fully recovered after their physical fight in 2020, per Us Weekly.

“There is this underlying weirdness that’s not spoken [about] because of this,” Kourtney Kardashian said after claiming that Kim Kardashian planned a collaboration behind her back. “It feels awful that my sister used my wedding as a business opportunity. She chose the money over me. That’s why she never truly asked me. It’s not that she forget to ask me or thought that I wouldn’t care. I don’t think she knew what to do if my answer was no.”

Kim argued that the weirdness was there even before the Dolce & Gabbana tiff.

“We don’t even hang out as much anymore. None of us do. We haven’t had a family dinner in who knows how long. I don’t know if it is just this. It has been like this since we literally fought in Khloé [Kardashian]‘s old house. It started there,” Kim said. “But then you have been in Travis [Barker] land.”

Kourtney replied, “That doesn’t mean we can’t do things together.”

The 2020 fight occurred on season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The two of them got so angry that it became a physical fight. Kim and Kourtney began fighting about Kourtney's work ethic. It seems the two never fully recovered their relationship until season 3 of The Kardashians.