While at Kourtney Kardashian's wedding to Travis Barker, she noticed her sister Kim Kardashian wasn't all there, she revealed in an episode of The Kardashians. Instead, Kim was thinking about a deal she had with Dolce & Gabbana. Kourtney accused her sister of being unhappy at her wedding, a cause of tension between them, per TooFab.

Kourtney spoke to Kendall Jenner about the issue, and the latter saw both sides: “I see both sides. I can see how you could feel like you had your toes stepped on.”

“I feel like there's an abundance of opportunities,” Kourtney began, before breaking down in tears, “Sorry, it just upsets me.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kourtney continued, explaining that she felt other things took “precedence over hurting your sister.” She said when it comes to Kim, who she felt was “legit copying [her] wedding,” she would never just “not do something or turn something down because it doesn't make sense.”

“She wasn't happy at my wedding. Everyone else was like, ‘This is amazing, we're having the best time,'” she continued, claiming Kim wouldn't even “give acknowledgement of like, ‘Whoa, this is so amazing, I love this whole vibe.'”

Kourtney Kardashian felt that Kim Kardashian was trying to make a profit off of her good time. She said the issue stemmed from a lack of communication. “It happens all the time. I think it's also subconscious. I think she sees everything that I had there and takes it for her own and she doesn't even see it. She sees it as the dollar signs,” Ms. Travis Barker said.