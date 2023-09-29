Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian are trying new things. In the season four premiere of “The Kardashians,” the sisters admitted that they never had beer before. The admission came as a shock to their younger sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

“Beer is the best thing ever,” says Kylie.

“That's crazy,” Kendall responded.

“I've never had a regular beer,” said to Kendall while they were enjoying themselves with their sisters in Cabo.

Khloé wasn't the only one that admitted she never had beer either. Kim Kardashian said “I don't think I would like it,” before taking her first sip.

“Oh! It's kinda sweet,” Kim said.

In a confessional, Khloé further explained about her past with beer.

“I have had a beer, only in Jamaica, a Red Stripe, and I loved it,” Khloé said. “I've never had a Corona or I guess an American beer, I don't know. Is Corona American?”

This is not the first time a viral food moment has happened on the show. Khloé said that Kendall was actually upset when she went viral when she awkwardly cut a cucumber on camera.

“She’s, like, not happy [about the video]. I feel so — I’m like, ‘Kendall, God is fair,'” Khloé said on an episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast at the time. “You’re the most beautiful human being in the world. You have wild looking toes, God bless. And you can’t cut a f–king cucumber. The world is good because … how can you be this f–king perfect? She has the perfect life. You can’t cut a f–king cucumber? Please, come over and stay with me for one week. She’ll really cry herself a river. Oh, my God. But I’m going to teach her.”

However, when it was brought up in this past episode she declared that she was over the viral moment.

“By the way guys, I cut that cucumber safely. For anyone who says I can’t cut a cucumber, it was sliced. It was cut. People really think it is a diss now,” she noted. “You think that you are offending me? Because you are not. Who gives a s—t?”

New episodes of “The Kardashians” air every Thursday on Hulu.