Kim Kardashian has been with quite a few high profile figures. From Pete Davidson to Kanye West, she still hasn't found a man that meets her requirements for a potential partner. In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim shared the exact list of qualities this future man must have, per TooFab.

The 42 year old mother of four needs a man to “protect me, fight for me, good hygiene — and that is a given, so I should maybe take that off — calm, no mom or dad issues, patient, supportive, genuinely happy for me, successful.”

“Good teeth,” she went on. “One of my biggest turn-ons. The straighter, the hornier I will get — I'm just kidding, but not kidding.”

“Also, no balding,” Kim said, but reconsidered. “If I am in love then I will rub your bald head. But we are just talking about our perfection list.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The list isn't over yet. Her ideal man should also be “spontaneous, fun, my friends and family love him, someone who can be a role model for my kids — especially someone my boys can look up to.”

“No heavy baggage (I have enough),” she said. “Taller than me, someone who loves to work out, motivated and independent person, someone who's not clingy and someone with good taste.”

That was the end of the list. Or so we thought. The list went on in a hilarious post credits scene. “Smart, kind, has great manners. I want to love their scent after the gym, able to read a room. We could get facials together and laser, have their own s**t going on, but also [be] adaptable, respect to others; especially when no one is watching.”

It seems like her list is really pretty basic, though.